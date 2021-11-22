United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 710,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 5,464,293 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $53.78.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

