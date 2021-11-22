United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Short Interest Down 20.8% in October

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 702,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $16,761,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

UNFI traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.09. 610,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

