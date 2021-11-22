Unifty (NIF) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Unifty has a market capitalization of $68.80 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $56.51 or 0.00098848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,452 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

