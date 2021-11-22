Unification (FUND) Price Tops $0.0883 on Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Unification has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Unification has a market cap of $3.04 million and $25,754.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00225681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

