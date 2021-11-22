Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unico American alerts:

UNAM stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. Unico American has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.