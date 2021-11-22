Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in October

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
UURAF opened at $0.68 on Monday. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
