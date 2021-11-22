Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in October

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

UURAF opened at $0.68 on Monday. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

