UBS Group Reiterates CHF 500 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 491.40 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 450.94.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

