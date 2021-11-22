UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $448.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $426.57.

NYSE:MA opened at $339.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.79. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

