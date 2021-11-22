UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inogen by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Inogen by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inogen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Inogen stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.