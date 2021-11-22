UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of AAR worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

