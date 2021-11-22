UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vectrus worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vectrus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vectrus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vectrus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vectrus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $47.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $561.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.