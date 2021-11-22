UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 559 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $15,752,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $8,068,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth approximately $5,642,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 44.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $297.05 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.11 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.45 and a 200-day moving average of $306.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.