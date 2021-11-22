Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4,008.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

