Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Turing also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.20. 735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,072. Turing has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

