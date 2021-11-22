Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Turing also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.20. 735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,072. Turing has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Turing
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
