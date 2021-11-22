Tunc Doluca Sells 1,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.50. 5,228,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $132.84 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

