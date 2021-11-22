Truist Securities Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $389.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $360.00 to $389.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.75.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $329.85 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $330.88. The company has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 287.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

