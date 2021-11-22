TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. TrueChain has a market cap of $13.44 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.00377271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00224832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011543 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

