Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.04. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNL. Truist Securities raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.