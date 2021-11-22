TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

TransUnion has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

TransUnion stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

