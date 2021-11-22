TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report sales of $10.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of TACT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.92. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.