TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NERDY INC provides platform for live online learning. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts. NERDY INC, formerly known as TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

NRDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

