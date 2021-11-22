Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cormark raised their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TXP stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$497.33 million and a P/E ratio of 590.00. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

