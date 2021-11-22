TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $281.79

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $281.79 and last traded at $281.01, with a volume of 7337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens raised their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 454.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

