Throne (THN) Price Reaches $1.99 on Exchanges

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $541,552.48 and approximately $940,740.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00074011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00090948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.83 or 0.07221382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,580.73 or 1.00487264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

