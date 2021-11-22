Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,674 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Sunrun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,696 shares of company stock worth $9,380,358 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.