Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 159.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 39,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2,861.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $12.11 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

