Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $11,171,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $128.94 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

