Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 83,679 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

TDS opened at $18.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.