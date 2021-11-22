Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $23,412,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $183.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $153.04 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.88.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

