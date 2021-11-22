The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of WMB opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

