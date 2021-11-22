The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.69. 104,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,905,076. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.65. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $281.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

