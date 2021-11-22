The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.3 days.

The Star Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

