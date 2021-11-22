The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 2,311 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29.

Progressive stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.05. 2,659,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,777. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,823,000 after buying an additional 113,289 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $1,643,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.7% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $339,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

