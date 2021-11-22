The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.37). Lovesac reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. TheStreet raised Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,681 shares of company stock valued at $34,568,027. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $9,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

LOVE opened at $82.93 on Friday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

