The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

HCKT stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

