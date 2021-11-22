The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) to Neutral

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
NDVLY remained flat at $$2.15 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. New World Development has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.78.
About New World Development
