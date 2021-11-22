The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) to Neutral

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NDVLY remained flat at $$2.15 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. New World Development has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

