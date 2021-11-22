The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $438,989.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SRV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $35.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

