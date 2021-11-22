The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 838,693 shares worth $58,576,397. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $146.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.