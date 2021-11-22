Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.14 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,927 shares of company stock worth $2,660,262 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $6,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

