Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT Raised to $200.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $190.51.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 71.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

