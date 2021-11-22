Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $54.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,191.84. The company had a trading volume of 168,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,753,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $917.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $750.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 376.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $501.79 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

