TENT (TENT) Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. TENT has a market cap of $844,259.86 and $109,935.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.15 or 0.00360690 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00182240 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00102085 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002810 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003818 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

