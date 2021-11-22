Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPLWF opened at $9.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. Temple & Webster Group has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.