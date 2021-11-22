Telos (TLS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – Telos had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/16/2021 – Telos was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/16/2021 – Telos had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Telos had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/16/2021 – Telos had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Telos was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

11/13/2021 – Telos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

11/10/2021 – Telos had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $18.83 on Monday. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,207 shares of company stock worth $9,519,419. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 31.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after buying an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telos by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

