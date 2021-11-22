Telos (TLOS) One Day Volume Hits $4.60 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Telos has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $272.38 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.