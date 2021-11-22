TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 778,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $5.93 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $226.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

