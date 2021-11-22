Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.09.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,462 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

