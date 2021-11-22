Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $53.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,016 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

