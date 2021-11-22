Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 84.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,728 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tantech were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Tantech by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tantech by 915.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TANH stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Tantech Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

