Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

SYNH opened at $101.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $60.38 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

